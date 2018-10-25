Jacksonville wakes up to sunshine but will go to sleep with rains developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rains are heading towards Jacksonville, but not until tonight! Beautiful start today with sunny skies and mild temperatures, it won't be until this evening when the clouds build and rain chances grow.

Willa was a powerful category 5 hurricane a couple of days ago, but has pushed onshore into Mexico and dissipated, but not all of the moisture has dissipated. That moisture is now streaming towards us as warm front, that will be quickly followed by a cold front on Friday.

For Jacksonville, we will see that warm front travel northward up the Florida peninsula late today. This warm front will bring with it some heavy rains for Jax later today (after 6pm) throughout the overnight. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch and it could be rather widespread rainfall. Ahead of the warm front gusty winds will be across the area with winds up to 30 mph possible along the beaches and up to 25 mph inland. Afternoon highs will be 75-78°.

This afternoon will have hazy sunny skies

Possible heavy downpours tonight

Then on Friday, as the low pressure reflection of Willa moves across southern Georgia, we will see a round of thunderstorms. This round of Friday thunderstorms will be rather brief and quickly move off the coast, probably before 7 pm. We will see quite a bit of sunshine on Friday, the heat will be on as temperatures soar above 85° which may help trigger one or two severe thunderstorms during the evening hours.

Warm sunshine returns on Friday with a few passing storms in the afternoon, one or two could become severe.

BTW, tropics may not be done as we could see Oscar develop in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean late Friday or Saturday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 64° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 66° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 71° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 74° Mostly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

