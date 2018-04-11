Jacksonville waking up to sunshine and chilly temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a "hail of a Tuesday morning" for folks in St. Johns County. See these articles here and here. Not this morning, as the mess from yesterday was associated with a developing low pressure and a cold front that has finally cleared the coast. That means, chilly temperatures have developed across the area with some locations in Georgia starting off in the 40s.

Wednesday morning expected low temperatures

Chilly start, with sunny skies will turn temperatures upward but not toasty.

The next 3 days, Wednesday through Friday will all start off chilly to cool each day. The better news is that each afternoon will see spectacular sunny skies and slowly building daytime temperatures. Yes, the 80s are just days away and that leads into Saturday's expected high of 85°

Along with southwesterly winds pushing the heat to the beach means that Saturday will be best beach day of the weekend! Even at the beach it will be AWESOME! Surf will be up and water temperatures will be,,, still chilly.

Monday-Tuesday rainfall amounts

Wednesday's afternoon weather

Enjoy Saturday as Sunday...

Sunday a massive storm system will dig a cold front deep into the state of Florida. This will include severe storms possibilities, stay alert on Sunday. The day will start out cloudy and warm to nearly 80°. We will keep you updated as it becomes clear the timing of the rain on Sunday.

Monday starts out chilly, in the upper 40s and only warms into the low 70s under increasingly sunnier skies.

10-Day forecast includes a possible Weather Authority Alert Day Sunday

Quick forecast:

6 a.m. - 51° Partly cloudy

8 a.m. - 52° Partly cloudy

10 a.m. - 59° Sunny

12 p.m. - 62° Sunny



Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 7:53 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.