Chilly start to a cool, breezy Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We woke up chilly, with morning temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s, with the coldest temperatures to the West of I-95.

Today, expect temperatures to climb slowly into the low to mid 60s for an afternoon high. Sunny, clear skies will continue, and the winds will increase out of the northwest to around 15mph. The windy, dry weather has increased our fire danger, a red flag warning is in effect area wide.

Tonight temperatures will get down to around freezing, and inland frost is expected. To the West of I-95 for most counties (except St Johns and Flagler counties) will see temperatures below 32° and you are under a Freeze Watch. Pipes are not a concern with tonight's freeze but tender, tropical, and freshly planted plants may need protection.

Thursday starts out frosty, but under sunny skies temperatures will climb into the upper 60s.

Friday kicks off a milder weather pattern as we move into the weekend. The morning starts out chilly, in the upper 30s, but afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and warmer- Saturday starts out in the low 50s and warms into the mid 70s. Sunday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures in the afternoon hours, topping out at 78°.

The next chance for showers is on Monday, expect 50% chances to see rain.

Quick Forecast:

8 a.m. - 36° Cold (inland frost)

10 a.m. - 45° Chilly (sunny)

12 noon - 57° Cool (sunny)

High - 64°

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:34 p.m.

