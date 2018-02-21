Hump day weather and the hump of our extended warm weather?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near record highs today under partly cloudy skies. Pollen count remains high today and tomorrow.

Partly cloudy skies with near record highs today, above average highs through the end of the week.

Today: A warm morning leads to a warm afternoon with near record highs in NE FL and SE GA. Inland highs in the 80s, 70s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog inland and along our sandy shores. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

If it is green with leaves or flowers it's trying to make you sneeze. Pollen count: 9.1

Hourly Forecast:

Low 68

9 am 72

Noon 80

High 83

6 pm 80

8 pm 72

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 6:19 pm

