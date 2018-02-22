Near record highs, showers possible Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near record highs again today under partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers Friday through late afternoon, early evening.

Becoming partly cloudy with near record afternoon highs with a light onshore flow. Becoming cloudy late with scattered showers possible Friday.

Today: Near record highs in the 80s inland with 70s along the beaches. Wind ESE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Showers possible early, lingering through the afternoon, early evening, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, low to mid 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 66

9 am 70

Noon 78

3 pm 82

6 pm 78

8 pm 72

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm​

