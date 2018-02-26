Cold front pushes into region Monday delivering scattered showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A warm breeze with near record highs this afternoon, showers developing this afternoon and overnight.

Breezy with near record highs today, showers possible late this afternoon and overnight tonight. Cooler and cloudy Tuesday with showers possible.

Today: A warm breeze from the southwest with partly cloudy skies, showers possible SE GA, 40-60 percent, 20-40 percent NE FL. Near record highs with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s NE FL, lower 80s SE GA, upper 70s to low 80s along the sandy shores. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers possible early, 30-50 percent. Showers will decrease, but cloudy skies will linger. Wake up temperatures in the 50s across SE GA, low 60s NE FL. Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland SE GA, lower 70s in NE FL with mid to upper 60s along the beaches. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 81

4 pm 85 - 20% Showers

6 pm 81 - 30% Showers

8 pm 73 - 30% Showers

10 pm 70 - 40% Showers



Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 6:23 pm

