Cloudy, cooler evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clouds rolled in throughout the day today and temperatures ran around 20° cooler than yesterday's 80s. Tonight, expect the skies to remain mostly cloudy, the winds will fade after sunset, and the temperatures will dive down into the chilly mid 50s.

Wednesday will start out chilly, but then will warm up as a warm front pushes north. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s area wide, with a few low 80s possible in our southernmost counties.

Thursday will be warm, with partly cloudy skies. Expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s.

Friday, another cold front pushes through- it looks like it will be dry, with no significant chances for showers, but decidedly cooler temperatures settle in behind the front for a few days. Friday will be a day of transition in terms of temperatures, topping out in the low 70s with a few clouds.

The weekend will be clear, chilly, and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will only top out in the 60s. Expect sunny skies and gusty northeasterly winds.

Hourly Forecast:

High 69

6 pm 67

8 pm 62

10 pm 60

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 6:24 pm​

