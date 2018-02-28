Cloudy, cool evening on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Hump Day!

We topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Expect the evening to turn cool after sunset and venture down into the mid to low 60s by dawn.

Thursday will be warmer & windy. Expect the clouds to clear during the day and afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to low 80s. Expect gusty winds out of the Southwest in the 15-20mph range.

Thursday night there is an isolated, 20% chance for showers. Expect overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Friday is sunny and mild, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the North around 10mph.

The weekend is decidedly chillier, with morning temperatures starting in the mid 40s on Saturday. Expect gusty Northeasterly winds in the 12-17mph and afternoon highs only topping out in the crisp mid to upper 60s. Sunday starts out n the mid 40s with clear skies. The winds die down a tad for Sunday, and afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

High 80

6 pm 76

8 pm 72

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 6:25 pm

