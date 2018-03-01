Jacksonville's last 80 plus degree day for the next two weeks?!?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Boom-a-rang weather continues with another toasty warm day today. The afternoon highs will be well into the 80s, making today easily the warmest day we may see until mid-March. Gusty winds will also be around town, making today a "skirt alert" day, or maybe more appropriately, a bad hair day. Today's afternoon highs will be around 85° with winds that will reach 25-30 mph.

All of this ahead of another cold front that will "boom-a-rang" our temperatures back down into the 50s and then 40s in the morning hours this weekend. Basically, up today then down...

Thursday evening will see a few showers will be possible with the cold front tonight, nothing too heavy, but if you are out and about around the "bewitching" hour of midnight tonight, they will be around. Unfortunately, rainfall amounts will be too low to impact the overwhelming levels of pollen.

Massive storm system rolls of the New England/Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend.

Possible heavy inland snows in New York, Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, but more impacting will be the intense coastal winds, waves, possible coastal flooding from New England to North Carolina. Our local beaches from Sea Island, Georgia to Flagler Beach will also see large swells pound the coast starting later on Sunday, through Wednesday.

Local coastal flooding is not expected from these waves.

Mark Collins has more on this here...

Instead, much cooler temperatures mentioned earlier will be the theme the next 10-14 days. So, enjoy today, if you love the warmth.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 64°

6 a.m. 64°

8 a.m. 68°

10 a.m. 74°

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 6:25 pm

