Jacksonville will see winter temperatures return at times next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Well, well, well, Exact Track Radar is busy this Thursday evening as a line showers are passing through the area between 10 p.m. and 12 midnight. Winds will be briefly gusty with the showers, possible gust to exceed 35 mph. These showers are ahead of a cold front that will push through in the wee early morning hours of Friday. That front will cool our temperatures later tonight.

Friday will start out partly cloudy and breezy as morning temperatures start out in the the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. The skies will clear out during the day, leading to super sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Winds will be gusty (although not as strong) today they will be out of the north around 15 mph. And temperatures will be about 10° cooler than they were on Thursday, today's temperatures will be in the mid 70s area wide.

Friday will also be the warmest day over the next 10 days.

Friday night turns chilly quickly- make sure you bring a jacket with you for evening plans. The temperatures end up in the mid to low 40s by early Saturday.

The weekend will be chilly and clear. Expect chilly mornings in the mid to low 40s. The skies will be clear and sunny, but that only warms us up into the mid to upper 60s, with some low 70s across inland counties. Winds will be out of the North, around 10 mph on Saturday and closer to 15 mph on Sunday.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 58°

6 a.m. 59°

8 a.m. 62°

10 a.m. 67°

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:25 p.m.

