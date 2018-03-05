Clear, chilly evening

Jacksonville, Fla. - After a chilly start in the mid to upper 30s, we rebounded into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will turn chilly quickly again, expect clear skies and calmer winds shifting to be out of the South. Overnight lows will get down into mid to upper 40s by sunrise.

Tuesday, expect cool temperatures and building clouds. Partly cloudy skies turn into mostly cloudy skies by the early afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the south, turning southwest during the afternoon hours.

Expect showers Tuesday night- the chances for rain jump from 20% to 50% at 7:00p.m. and remain high through midnight.

By the time you wake up on Wednesday, the chances for showers are pushing offshore and dwindling. Wednesday the skies will clear out around 8:00a.m. and the temperatures start in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest from 10-15mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm up to around 70°.

Thursday starts out chilly again, in the low 40s under clear skies. Expect sunny skies and cool afternoon temperatures hitting the low 60s at the warmest part of the afternoon.

Friday will be the chilliest start since Monday morning, expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clear, sunny skies make for a pretty, but cool afternoon only topping out in the mid 60s.

The weekend starts out cool & sunny and ends on a wet note. Saturday morning's low will be in the low 40s and sunny skies will warm us up into the low 70s. Sunday starts out in the mid 50s and tops out in the mid 70s, with 50% chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms.

