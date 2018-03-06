Overnight showers, cool & cloudy evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The clouds built up this afternoon and we spent most of the time in the mid 70s. Gusty southwesterly winds persisted, and large surf pounded our shoreline.

Tonight, showers begin in southeastern Georgia during the early evening hours, but will not push into northeastern Florida until the later evening hours. Expect overnight showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, the peak chances for widespread showers for Jacksonville will be around midnight. The rain will dwindle around sunrise and clearing skies will follow during Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cooler with clearing skies. Westerly winds will be brisk at times, sustained between 12-17mph. We start out cool, in the low 50s and under clear, sunny skies we will warm up into the upper 60s.

Thursday will start out quite chilly, in the upper 30s. Sunny skies prevail and expect a cool afternoon topping out in the mid 60s.

Friday will be the chilliest start of the week, in the mid 30s- patchy frost may be possible over inland counties. Expect sunny skies again with cool highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend starts out cool and sunny, in the low 40s Saturday morning. The day will turn mild, warming into the mid 70s, with partly cloudy skies building in.

Sunday, expect cloudy skies and building chances for rain. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 74 - Cloudy

8 pm 64 - Scattered showers

10 pm 60 -- Scattered showers, rain

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 6:29 pm

