Becoming sunny and breezy

Today: Clearing skies this morning will lead to a sunny afternoon. Breezy with wind from the WNW 10-15 with frequent gusts to 20-25 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, 60s along the beaches. Strong wind and low relative humidity will lead to a high risk of fire danger this afternoon.

Thursday: A chilly start with frost possible in our in land areas. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s inland SE GA, mid to upper 30s and low 40s in NE FL, low 40s along our area beaches. Sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 67

High 69

6 pm 63

8 pm 53

10 pm 49

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 6:29 pm

