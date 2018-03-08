Late season freeze overnight, frosty start Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was chilly & clear, with an elevated fire danger. Tonight the wind fades after sunset and temperatures will drop rather quickly. Expect inland frost to form early Friday morning. Temperatures will sink into the mid to low 30s away from the coastline, expect upper 30s and low 40s at the Beaches.

A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas to the West of I-95, excluding Putnam, St Johns, and Flagler counties. A Frost Advisory is also in effect for the same areas through mid morning on Friday. Frost and freeze intolerant plants should be protected overnight.

Friday starts out frosty and chilly, but sunny skies and light winds pull us out of the 30s and 40s and warms us up into the 60s. Afternoon highs should peak in the mid 60s.

Friday night will require a jacket- temperatures sink quickly around sunset through the 50s and 40s.

Saturday's sunrise temperatures should get down to around 40°. The temperatures will not be quite that chilly at the Gate River Run thanks to the race's proximity to the St Johns River, which will keep the temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s to start. Saturday starts out mostly sunny, but some clouds build in during the afternoon hours making for partly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon will be mild, topping out in the mid 70s.

Saturday night expect building clouds that helps us stay a tad warmer, with overnight lows getting down into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday expect cloudy skies and 60% chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s, with some low 80s.

The work week starts out drier and chillier, but turns mild by the end of the week.

Hourly Forecast:

High 62

6 pm 57

8 pm 49

10 pm 45

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 6:30 pm

