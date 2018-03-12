Damp start, clearing & windy afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy (time change) Monday!

We are waking up damp from overnight showers, with a few isolated light shower left over. The chance for an isolated shower dries out by the lunch hour. Expect clearing skies during the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up significantly during the afternoon hours. Winds will build out of the West up to 20-25mph with gusts of wind between 32-38mph.

Temperatures will be cool today- we started out in the mid 60s and we are only expected to warm into the upper 60s- meaning we will not see much of a change today temperature-wise.

Tonight will be chilly and breezy. Under clear skies we will get down into the upper 30s for an overnight low.

Tuesday starts out chilly and only warms into the mid 60s under sunny skies. Expect winds out of the northwest between 7-12mph. Tuesday night temperatures turning chilly again, getting down into the upper 30s overnight.

Wednesday starts out chilly and will be cool, sunny, and breezy. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 60s and winds will build out of the northwest between 12-17mph.

Thursday is the chilliest morning of the week, inland frost is possible with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will climb into the cool upper 60s.

Friday kicks off a milder weather pattern by the afternoon hours, where we will reach the low 70s under sunny skies.

Expect a beautiful weekend with milder temperatures. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.