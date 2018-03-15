Freezing start to a sunny, cool Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We woke up freezing to the West of I-95 today, with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along Highway 301. .

Today, expect temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 60s for an afternoon high. Sunny, clear skies will continue, and the winds will increase out of the west to around 10mph. The windy, dry weather has increased our fire danger, a red flag warning is in effect area wide.

Tonight temperatures will get down into the upper 30s. Expect clear skies and calm winds.

Friday kicks off a milder weather pattern as we move into the weekend. The morning starts out chilly, in the upper 30s, but afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and warmer- Saturday starts out in the low 50s and warms into the upper 70s. Sunday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures in the afternoon hours, topping out at 78°.

The next chance for showers is on Monday, expect 50% chances to see rain. A cold front will push through behind the showers, making for another mid week cool down.

Quick Forecast:

8 a.m. - 32° Cold (inland frost)

10 a.m. - 45° Chilly (sunny)

12 noon - 60° Cool (sunny)

High 70°

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:34 p.m

