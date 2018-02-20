Partly cloudy and warm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure parked to our north will keep us under a light onshore flow with above average highs under partly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, near the mid 70s along the beaches. Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog will start the day with lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the lower 80s inland, 70s along the sandy shores. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Gesundheit! Pollen count will remain elevated in the Med-High range. Today's count 8.9.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 61

9 am 67

Noon 77

High 81

6 pm 77

8 pm 73

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 6:19 pm​

