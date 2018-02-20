Weather

Partly cloudy and warm

Partly cloudy and pollen

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure parked to our north will keep us under a light onshore flow with above average highs under partly cloudy skies.

Today:  Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, near the mid 70s along the beaches.  Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday:  Patchy fog will start the day with lows in the 60s.  Afternoon highs in the lower 80s inland, 70s along the sandy shores.  Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Gesundheit!  Pollen count will remain elevated in the Med-High range.  Today's count 8.9.

Hourly Forecast:
Low 61
9 am 67
Noon 77
High 81
6 pm 77
8 pm 73
10 pm 70

Sunrise: 7:02 am
Sunset: 6:19 pm​

