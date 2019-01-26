Jacksonville weekend has cold, sun and then clouds and rain

Cloudy skies slowed the freezing process down (Saturday morning is under a freeze morning until 8 a.m.) morning temperatures are in the 30s and above freezing. The clouds however will clear out quickly allowing for a bright day today. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 50s, with light winds, making Saturday a pleasantly cool January day.

And the best part of the weekend.

Super sunny Saturday, pleasantly cool too!

By Sunday, clouds rapidly move in and the cold persists leaving Jacksonville with a wintry looking day. Winds will be out of the north and increase a little bit. Meanwhile south of Jacksonville a shield of rain develops with an area of low pressure that develops east of Cape Canaveral. This system will be very wet throughout areas south of Jacksonville and in particular along the I-4 corridor. Up to 2" of rain may fall there on Sunday.

Ugh... Sunday sees rains roll up the coast from Central Florida.

For Jacksonville, Sunday will be mainly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Highs will be in the 50s but without the sun it will feel much colder. Additionally, after 3 p.m. rains will be widespread south of Jacksonville and last for hours and hours and hours. Amounts south of Jacksonville will be under an inch as the rains come to an end early Monday morning.

Expected rainfall by Monday morning, south of Jacksonville is not looking pretty.

Then the next big weather story will be the extremely cold air that is being forecasted to descend into the Great Lakes. Forecast models are strongly suggesting that Polar Air (ala the Polar Vortex) will drop morning temperatures in the Chicagoland area to minus 25 (-25°F) and wind chills may actually reach 50 below zero!

We too will see colder temperatures, but not extreme...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 38° Partly sunny, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 41° Partly sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 46° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 52° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m

Next 10-days, include a rainy Sunday evening and a couple of freezing cold mornings mid-week.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.