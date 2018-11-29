Jacksonville will attempt to shake off the cold as we await Saturday Storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Inland folks will be waking up to some patchy frost, mainly along US301 and into Georgia. For Jacksonville, it's another chilly start to the da, but not a breezy this morning and that will reduce the impact of the chill. Morning clouds will block warming sun rays and this will delay our temperatures warming up this morning. Later today, these clouds should blow out of here allowing for sunnier skies and milder afternoon temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to reach back into the 60s, albeit only into the low 60s.

Thursday evening and night will again see a quick temperature chill down. Our temps will be in the 40s before 7 pm and from there, they will steady and remain constant around 45° until sunrise.

Friday will easily be one of the nicest days of the next 10 days. It won't be the warmest, but it will be rain free and won't have many clouds. Daytime highs will be in the 70s. Enjoy Friday because, Saturday will not be nice.

Saturday Storms.

Model vs model but they both suggest a rainy/messy Saturday, not Sunday.

Rains return and if forecast models are correct, we could see significant rains, especially along the I-75 corridor from Gainesville to Lake City to Valdosta. Timing of the rains can't be nailed down just yet, but most models are leaning towards an afternoon and evening rain event. Rain events are rains that will may dump more than an 1" and last for more than 3 hours. If you have any outdoor plans you should start rethinking them now. Daytime highs will be in the 70s, held down by the rains.

Sunday is game day and we should see the end of the Saturday rains early in the day. Clouds give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures in time for the game. Highs will be in the 80s.

Once again, patchy inland frost this morning followed by a beautiful afternoon before Saturday's rains.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 34° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 39° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 45° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 57° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

