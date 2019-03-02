Jacksonville will be challenged with this weekend wet weather pattern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two more threats of rain for Jacksonville over this weekend. The hope, of course, is that they will not impact the Monster Jam (Trucks) at the stadium later today and that we could have at least one decent weekend day. If all goes according to the forecast models works out (a tough call) we will see this exactly.

Partly cloudy, with showers off-on expected today. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s. The exception may be to the south of town where more sunshine there will allow for highs to reach around 80°. Best chances of rain will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Monster Jam, bring your ponchos. Although the good news is that I expect the showers to be out of here by the time the event gets going! But bring you ponchos.

Sunday starts off with cloudy, some fog and damp conditions. By the lunch hour we should see skies clear out and temperatures head higher. Afternoon highs may reach into the low 80s and with southwesterly winds, the heat will reach out al the way to the beaches. Rains will likely return late Sunday night into Monday sunrise and some of these rains may be storms and be heavy in South Georgia.

More on the sunrise Monday storm potential later this weekend.

Next week's highlight is more of a low-light as we will likely see the last gasp of winter mid-week.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 57° Fog 10% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 58° Fog, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 69° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 74° Showers out west, 35% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

Next 10-days

