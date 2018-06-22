Jacksonville will deal with a FRY-day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yesterday's high came within one degree of tying the record high for the first day of summer!

Our high was 98° and our maximum feel-like was 103°.

Today is the first full day of summer and we should anticipate more hot temperatures, high humidity values and few afternoon storms. On the positive side, it appears that storm coverage will not be as widespread tomorrow as they were on Thursday. Afternoon highs today will remain in the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low triple digits. Remember to hydrate and use sunscreen.

The heat of near record temperatures rolls into the weekend.

Each afternoon will again see feel-like temperatures into the low 100s.

Things to do? Any yard work (our yards are out of control) should be done in the morning hours, as well as any exercise, including golfing. Storms will begin to "pop" just as afternoon temperatures reach around 94°. This will be around 2 p.m along and they most likely be up and down I-95.

Stronger winds out of the west above us will push afternoon storms all the way to area beaches, so stay alert to rapidly changing sky conditions.

That means, if "you hear thunder roar, it is time to get indoors."

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

7 a.m. - 75° Sunny, Very Warm

9 a.m. - 79° Sunny, Very Warm

11 a.m. - 88° Sunny, Very Warm

1 p.m. - 93° Sunny, Very Warm

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

