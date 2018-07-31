Jacksonville will deal with a not-so-terrific Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shifting stormy pattern. Sunday's storms were basically along the sea breeze front (or up an down I-95) and they were slow movers and this led to some neighborhoods getting crushed with 2-3" of rain and 4-5 miles away, less than an inch of rain. Monday's storms were fast racers from the Gulf Coast and they were early in the afternoon.

Some sunrise sunshine and then... the rains quickly roll into town.

Yep, the early and often pattern has returned and the amounts (for some) will be heavy through Friday.

Today will start off already hinting at rains as clouds will be thick and sunshine will be limited. The expected rains/storms will begin along the Gulf Coast in the pre sunrise hours and then slowly move eastward towards Gainesville and Lake City then towards Jacksonville around the lunch hour.

Deep tropical moisture sits over Jacksonville

Temperatures will quickly rise and make conditions feel miserable as the temperatures reach near 85° the feel-like temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Although current forecast models suggest only a single round of showers and storms, I would expect and prepare for multiple rounds of showers and storms. Most will see at east 1/4" of rains, but many others will see 1" or more.

Wednesday the wetter weather pattern continues with a partly sunny start, temperatures warming into the upper 80s, and 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday and Friday our afternoons will be plagued by widespread shower and thunderstorms. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our Southerly winds finally change for the weekend, they shift to become Easterly, which will dry us out. Over the weekend the partly cloudy skies return. Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, with limited chances for afternoon storms, between 30-40% chances. The Easterly winds will keep our coastal areas completely dry, with an inland concentration of isolated storms.

10-Day Forecast

The good news is that the tropics are quiet with NO prospects of any storms anytime soon.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° A few storms build, 45% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:21 p.m.

