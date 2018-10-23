Jacksonville will deal with coastal showers all day long

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clouds rapidly return to the Jacksonville area today and along with them, the chances of rain jump significantly as well. So... Grab the umbrella as you head on out the door today.

A disturbance in the upper-atmosphere along with onshore winds will combine to really increase the threat of coastal showers all day long today. The best chances will be all the coastal counties with an even greater chance in Georgia. If you live inland along I-75 from Gainesville to Lake City to Valdosta, you might see a scattered shower or two, but you are equally likely to see a decent amount of sunshine. Easily, inland conditions will be much brighter and nicer.

Back in Jacksonville, we will be watching Exact Track Radar closely for coastal showers/downpours move onshore.

Today's highs will be in the mid 70s and winds will be mainly northerly up to 15 mph.

Sun/clouds and coastal showers

Today's showers/downpours will be confined along the coast.

Wednesday (tomorrow) will be much, much brighter and nicer as sunshine will warm our temperatures all the while we enjoy dry conditions. Afternoon highs will top out around 80°

Thursday will bring an increase chance of showers and this time the bigger threats will be west of Jacksonville.

Georgia-Florida is still looking decent with daytime highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 66° Mostly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 68° Mostly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 72° Mostly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 75° Partly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

