Jacksonville will deal with more near record breaking heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After seeing one of the most spectacular weekends we have seen since May (morning temperatures started in the 50s Saturday morning) the heat and the humidity have returned. Monday's heat broke a record and today and Wednesday's highs will be just above 90°, we will see another couple of near record breaking hot days.

Today's old record high is 92° (set last year, 2017) and Wednesday's record high is 91° (1989). We should get real close this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon as well.

Today's temps and clouds

Wednesday's temps and clouds

Morning temperatures are going to remain well above normal as sunrise temperatures will begin each day in the mid 70s (normal low is 61°). Muggy too!

Rain chances are going to run below normal (25% chance any given day) with less than a 20% chance of a rogue "pop-up" afternoon shower. So, leave the umbrellas at home.

The next big change to head our way will be on Thursday as a cold front slides down from the north. That will bring clouds, winds and cooler temperatures. And if you live at the beach, there will be a few downpours rolling onshore as well. Thursday's high will be only around 79° and northeast winds will be gusty, up to 25 mph.

From there, we again see another shot of warm, tropical warm on Saturday before another cool front to drop in from the north on Game Day Sunday.

Jags game may see a few sunrise showers, then have skies clear and winds pick-up out of the northeast up to 25 mph as temperatures stay in the 70s.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 72° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 75° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 81° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 85° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

