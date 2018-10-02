Jacksonville will deal with the need for sunglasses and an umbrella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finally October-like weather has settled in across the area. This means Easterly to Northeasterly winds will be pushing showers onshore throughout the overnight and early sunrise showers up and down the coast. Some of these will make it I-95/St. Johns River before fading away.

Later today, after lunch, these will push somewhat inland giving areas west of Jacksonville and along I-75 some higher chances of evening thundershowers, some of which will be heavy. Inland areas may see up to an inch of rain with these afternoon and evening thundershowers.

Temperatures are definitely not as hot, as the onshore winds up to 20 mph will keep things cooler. Today through the end of the work week will see afternoon highs approach the upper 80s, but not much more...

Rain chances fade quickly into tomorrow (Wednesday.)

Passing showers and sun showers...

Tropics update: Leslie will become a hurricane later today or tonight and is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This system will continue to send waves in every direction across the entire Atlantic Ocean over the next week. Surf will run 3-5 feet through next week.

Rip current risk will be very high starting this weekend and through much of the next 10 days.

Tropics Watch - Next week??? Michael?

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Passing coastal showers (east of I-95), 40% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Passing coastal showers (east of I-95), 40% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 82° T-showers (along I-95), 40% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° T-Showers (along I-95), 40% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:11 pm

No more 90s (on the thermometer) as the humidity remains high, expect feel-like afternoon temperatures to remain in the mid 90s.

