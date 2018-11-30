Jacksonville will enjoy a fabulous Friday and not enjoy a sloppy Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today, Friday, will easily be one of the nicest days of the next 10 days. It won't be the warmest, but it will be rain free and won't have many clouds. Daytime highs will be in the 70s. Enjoy today because, Saturday will not be nice.

Saturday Storms are still hard to predict in terms of timing and intensity

Model vs model but they both suggest a rainy/messy Saturday, not Sunday.

If forecast models are correct, we could see significant rains, especially along the I-75 corridor from Gainesville to Lake City to Valdosta. Timing of the rains can't be nailed down just yet, but most models are leaning towards an afternoon and evening rain event. Rain events are rains that may dump more than an 1" and last for more than 3 hours. If you have any outdoor plans you should start rethinking them now. Daytime highs will be in the 70s, held down by the rains.

Sunday is game day and we should see the end of the Saturday rains early in the day. Clouds give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures in time for the game. Highs will be in the 80s.

Slight chance of a shower, otherwise very warm for December.

Once again, patchy inland frost this morning followed by a beautiful afternoon before Saturday's rains.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 45° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 54° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 62° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 70° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

