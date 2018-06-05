Jacksonville will enjoy "dry heat" as thunderstorms fade from the forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dry air from a fading cold front (that barely reached Jacksonville) will allow for a change that has been long in coming. Dry air with sunny skies and very few afternoon thunderstorms. This will be the case for at least Tuesday, maybe Wednesday as well.

Note: Forecast model shows no storms for this afternoon.

Tuesday starts out in the mid to upper 60s with much less humidity thanks to the cold front that pushed through overnight. Expect sunny skies and afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. Chances for a stray shower are only 10%, mainly south of I-10.

Wednesday will not be as warm, only topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Chances for a stray shower are in the 10% range.

Thursday will be warm, topping out in the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly great. Expect partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the upper 80s. We will see 30% chances for afternoon storms.

Next 10-days shows hot today, wet next week...

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - 69° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

8 a.m. - 71° Sunny Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

10 a.m. - 79° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

12 p.m. - 87° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:25 p.m.​

