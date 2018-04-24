Jacksonville will enjoy a terrific Tuesday as the sunshine dominates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weekend nor'easter and Monday's afternoon storms has left soil conditions in great shape as we head into our fire season. Typically fire season starts around March 1st, but really doesn't get too ugly until the later half of April. That makes this time of the fire season so important when it comes to rainfall. Yesterday, the "official" recording station for Jacksonville (JAX at the Jacksonville International Airport) recorded a record rainy April 23rd, as 2.45" of rain fell.

Not too shabby. Rainfall for the year is just below normal, we have seen 12.54".

Now for those looking for beautiful weather, sunny skies and warm (not hot) temperatures? Well, we are heading into our driest time of year, which means the next 3-5 weeks should be spectacular at times. In fact, some of the early forecast that extend into the first week of May will keep our temperatures at or below normal, despite dry conditions.

Normal high is around 82°

Putting it all together, today (Tuesday) will be much better than Monday with lots of sunshine, light northwesterly winds and mild daytime highs in the low 80s.

A great looking turn around from Monday.

Quick forecast:

6 a.m. - 58° Partly cloudy

8 a.m. - 62° Partly cloudy

10 a.m. - 68° Partly cloudy

12 noon - 74° Partly cloudy



Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m.

Sunset is qay 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.