Jacksonville will enjoy a turn-around Tuesday as sunshine returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a weekend just north of Jacksonville, as the el Nino jet stream unleashed copious amount rains in South Georgia, read here for an update on the amounts. Additionally, severe storms produced a fairly rare EF2 tornado at Kings Bay, read here for more. Yet, now, we are clearing out and chilling down. Grab the sunglasses and a jacket.

Today we will see sunny skies return and with it chillier temperatures. Actually, today through Friday will be four super sunny days with chilly, if not freezing or frosty mornings.

High pressure will build across the area and as it settles over top Jacksonville Thursday morning, we will likely see freezing conditions in south Georgia and west of Jacksonville along I-75. On Friday morning we will likely see some frosty temperatures west of Jacksonville.

Then all eyes wll focus on the Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville. Here, thousands of children will gather to see Santa and receive three presents. Doors open at 9am and lines are long but they do move reasonably fast as most pass though before noon. Weather at this point appears to be fairly comfortable, with morning temperatures in the 40s but quickly warm after sunrise. No rain is expected.

That Saturday night, a different story unfolds as we again may be El Nino'ed.

Heavy rains, severe storms will be a likely. Timing is still not clear, nor just how intense the storms will be, obviously everyone needs to remain alert of the possibilities. The weekend will also see chillier temperatures redevelop as we go into the second week of December.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 53° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 54° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 62° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 64° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Next 10 days will see below nornal temperatures and a round of potentially severe weather Saturday night.

