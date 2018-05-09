Jacksonville will enjoy another amazing and wonderful Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another wonderful Wednesday as sunshine and warm temperatures are back! Things to do today include, heading to the Jacksonville Shrimp, who are having a business person special at 12 noon. Watch out for the sun as the UV-Index is in the very high range. Temperatures will be comfortably warm. Highs today around 84° and easterly winds will pick-up in the afternoon.

Beautiful (Wonderful) Wednesday

Outlook for The Players includes super sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoon and evening hours. It won't be as hot there during afternoon as it will be downtown, where afternoon temperatures will reach to 90° both Friday and Saturday. Btw, if we don't reach 90° at JAX either day, chances are we will not have our first 90° day of the year until the second half of May. This is a very late start. Typically, we see about 100 days a year 90° or hotter.

Once past Saturday, Sunday, Mother's Day, we start to see a change for more clouds, cooler temperatures and building chances of rain. Some rainfall forecast are decidedly wet, some models suggest we could see "inches" of rain by the end of next week.

Specifically, for Sunday, Mom's Day will be generally dry and warm with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. Showers will begin to move up from the south late Sunday, into Monday morning. Monday could end up being a fairly wet day.

But, models are still shifting around, so... Stay tune for more updates.

10 - Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - Sunny 61°

8 a.m. - Sunny 64°

10 a.m. - Sunny 75°

12 Noon - Sunny 78°

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m​.

