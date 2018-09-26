Jacksonville will enjoy dry Wednesday with summer heat, humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summer like temperatures this week with near seasonal temperatures this weekend and early next week. Showers possible along our beaches with isolated thunderstorms inland under the steady onshore flow.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with showers possible through the day. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Showers possible all day along our beaches with showers and isolated thunderstorms inland mainly after 2 pm, 20-30 percent. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: More of the same, showers and storms possible along our beaches and inland during the afternoon, 20-40 percent. Sunrise showers and isolated thunderstorms possible with less coverage through the afternoon for inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph.

Beach and Boating: Moderate risk of Rip Currents continues. A few showers, storms possible, 10-20 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 72

9 am 78

Noon 89 - 10%

3 pm 92- 30%

6 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 81 - 10%

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:18 pm​​​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.