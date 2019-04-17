Jacksonville will enjoy one more spectacular day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today the beautiful weather continues, starting out cool and crisp in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies expect a lovely warm up into the low to mid 80s for daytime highs. Winds will be light, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Wednesday evening will be cool and mostly clear.

Cooler along area beaches, including St. Augustine.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s and will warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Expect a few clouds to build in during the afternoon hours, making for partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening hours and an isolated, 20% chance for showers.

Friday marks an end to our beautiful weather and has been declared a Weather Authority Alert day for disruptive afternoon and early evening downpours with the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms. The morning will be quiet, with building clouds and temperatures around 70°. We will warm up ahead of the line of showers and thunderstorms, the warmer we get before the rain sets in, the higher the chances are for strong to severe thunderstorms. If the timing changes and the rain starts in the morning or holds off until the evening - when we aren't as warm, the chances for storms will be significantly reduced. Expect gusty westerly winds around 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

The showers should push offshore early Friday evening, allowing us to dry out. Expect a breezy, partly cloudy evening with temperatures turning cool, heading down into the mid 50s.

Saturday will be sunny and windy with cool, crisp temperatures. We will wake up in the chilly 50s and only warm up into the low 70s. Expect westerly winds around 12-17 mph.

Easter Sunday will be sunny and cool with chilly sunrise temperatures in the mid 40s and warming into the upper 70s for daytime highs. Winds will be lighter, out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Easter Sunday morning sunrise is 6:53 a.m.

10-Day Forecast, includes Weather Authority Alert Day on Friday.

