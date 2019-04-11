Jacksonville will enjoy some beautiful weather today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the past few weeks, our weather has been chilly, windy and wet, this weekend will be too much like summer. Not today though, our weather may not be perfect, but darn near it. Sun and clouds this morning as sunrise temperatures will start off around 60°. Winds will be easterly, no longer northeasterly, which will bring milder temperatures

Today will still have a mix of coastal clouds, breezy onshore winds and mild temperatures. Highs will be around 82° inland to the upper 70s at the beach. A very slight chance of coastal shower will be possible.

Today's Weather looks pretty nice!

Friday through Sunday, another set of days that will give us another "hint of summer." Afternoon highs will extend well into the 80s each day. Upper 80s to possibly touching 90° will occur in inland areas. Sunshine will be abundant and with little chance of rain until late Sunday. Additionally, winds will slowly veer around to the south, then southwest and then become westerly (offshore) by Sunday. The impact on us will be ever increasing temperatures for area beaches.

Could be a beachy weekend, complete with warm afternoons and water temperatures possibly reaching 70° by Sunday.

Evening storms on Sunday will be our next real threat of thunderstorms. These may linger into Monday morning.

Next 10-Days

