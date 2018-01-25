Jacksonville will enjoy three nice days before a major rainmaker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Did someone say it was time to crank-up the sub-tropical jet stream? Well, it appears it is about to fire-up, as forecast models are strongly hinting at a big rain maker heading our way this weekend, mainly on Sunday.

How much rain? Potentially, one to three inches. That's enough to cause disruptions to your weekend, that might also include some minor to moderate flooding.

And this is typical for late January, early February, as we see the development of the sub-tropical jet stream each year. Some years it is very active (especially during El Nino years) while other winters it is not-so-active (La Nina years). We are actually in a weak La Nina winter.

Yet, here we are with the possibility of a round of very heavy rains on Sunday.

Nothing is set in stone as forecast models may develop this further, pushing the worst of the rains into Georgia, or the forecast models may shift southward and keep the expected rains in Central Florida.

So, stay alert.

Meanwhile, we will have three very nice days.

Thursday starts out chilly and only warms into the upper 50s. Skies start out partly cloudy but by the afternoon hours expect clear, sunny skies. There are no chances for showers Thursday. Thursday night will be chilly with overnight lows getting down into the upper 30s.

Friday starts out chilly again, but then kicks off a milder weather pattern we will see through the weekend. Clear skies are expected on Friday morning and you will see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be warm with building clouds. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 60s and low 70s under the overcast skies.

And then the sub-tropical jet stream turn on the faucets.

Sunday will be wet. Chances for rain on Sunday are 80%. Expect temperatures to start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s.

Monday morning we may have a few lingering showers left over, but skies clear during the afternoon hours.

Thursday's Hourly Forecast:

Low 39°

6 a.m. 39°

9 a.m. 43°

11 a.m. 49°

