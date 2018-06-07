Jacksonville will have a challenging forecast due to slow moving systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The battle between the two top forecast models leaves Jacksonville with lots of question marks in the outlook for this weekend and tropical possibilities next week. Yes, Beryl may form next week. Slow moving swirl in the atmosphere right on top of Jacksonville will shift around and as such dramatically shift whether we see heavy afternoon downpours return? Or we see morning coastal showers and then little throughout the remainder of the day.

For now, I am going with a quieter/drier day today than yesterday. But keep the umbrellas near by...

Should be, sunnier and drier than Wednesday. Yet, keep the umbrella handy for a few PM T-showers...

Thursday starts out with a few more clouds than normal, making for partly cloudy skies. We will see a mid day short break in the clouds, which will make for a quick warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered afternoon storms will develop along the sea breeze, which should be just to the West of I-95 pushing towards I-75 during the afternoon hours. The best chances to see rain are West of I-95, to the South of the State line, and our Southernmost counties like Flagler, Putnam, Clay, & St Johns. Southeastern Georgia will see more sunshine than Florida, yet afternoon thundershower will be possible, especially after 12 noon.

Friday starts out mostly sunny and warms up nicely. Expect to top out in the low 90s. There is a 40% chance for scattered storms after 2pm.

The weekend will be a tad wetter, right now the timing of the rain is earlier on Saturday, with some partial clearing during the afternoon hours. Sunday starts out mostly sunny, with scattered afternoon storms possible.

10-day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly cloudy 30% chance of a shower

8 a.m. - 71° Partly cloudy 35% chance of a shower

10 a.m. - 76° Partly cloudy 40% chance of a shower

12 p.m. - 82° Partly cloudy 40% chance of a shower

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:26 p.m.

