Jacksonville will not see a washout weekend but to enjoy it get out early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super tropical air streaming from the south right up the State of Florida. The good news is that this plume of moisture will shift inland over the weekend such that Saturday's bigger rains will be along I-95 but by Sunday they will begin to slide inland.

Our weekend days will be sandwich days.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see decent (not perfect) sunrises with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and muggy conditions. Equally, the evening's will also see dry or drying out conditions. The middle? From noon until 4 pm, downpours and thunderstorms will be around.

So, plan to be out early.

Daytime temperatures will quickly head up into the 80s, before downpours return.

Not a washout weekend

Wet early and mid-afternoons this weekend but drier next week...

Our wet weather pattern fades into next week - we may get a break starting on Tuesday, lasting until Friday.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - Partly cloudy and muggy 70°

8 a.m. - Partly cloudy and muggy 73°

10 a.m. - Partly cloudy and muggy 77°

12 p.m. - Partly cloudy and muggy 81°

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:15 p.m.

