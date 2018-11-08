Jacksonville will once again see near record afternoon heat and humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Morning conditions are warm and now we are seeing some wet conditions in Georgia. These scattered very early morning showers will be mainly in Georgia, make sure to tune into see Richard this morning to see if any showers will impact you.

We will still be in short sleeves and shorts for at least for the next two days. Today and Friday as we will see afternoon highs in the 80s. The record high for today is 85° (2017) and tomorrow 88° (1986.) We will unlikely see new record highs either day, but rather get very close today and remain very warm tomorrow.

Why will we be so warm? Southerly winds ahead of a dying cool front will help pump up our temperatures. Basically it's all about the wind direction, which will be Southerly winds around 8-15 mph.

Showers possible but generally brief around Jacksonville

Umbrella days are back?

Probably not, as just scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers will be around Jacksonville this evening. All the heat and high humidity that we are dealing with suggests we should see a few "pop-up" afternoon showers around Jacksonville. Best chances of showers will be between 3pm and 8pm.

In Georgia, a little bigger probability of showers and thundershowers will exist. Greatest chances in Georgia will be throughout the afternoon and evening hours (12-8 pm.) Rain chances will be moderate (around 50%) and a few thundershowers will produce rainfall up to an inch but it appears the highest amounts will be in South Georgia.

Weekend forecast still looks pleasantly cool and generally dry, until 4 p.m. Sunday. That's when clouds will thicken, winds will increase and cool winds will bring in showers.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 80° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

8 am. - 78° Mostly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 75° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 76° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

