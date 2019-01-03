Jacksonville will (once again) see near record heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five out of the past six afternoons have seen highs in the 80s and we will again see this as a possibility on Thursday and Friday. Yep, the heat is on as we kick-off 2019.

The current record warmth for Jacksonville is 81° (2015) on Thursday and 82° (2000) on Friday.

Why all the heat? Big high pressure just off the Florida East Coast continues to pump, pump it up!

For Jacksonville, this time of year, our window of seeing afternoon highs in the 80s day after day is actually hard to do. Afternoon winds have to be perfectly southwesterly and be strong enough to push offshore and not allow a cold northeast wind to push down the coast.

Trust me, with water temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, even a subtle wind shift onshore can quickly turn a warm sunny afternoon at the beach into a serious chill. And often this takes place within minutes. Brrr...

For Thursday and Friday, the southwesterly winds will be plenty strong enough to pump-up the heat into the 80s. If these warm southwesterly winds are strong enough, the hottest temperatures seen across the area typically are right there at the beach.

First the warmth, then we start looking for the wet.

Thursday will see another warm day with afternoon temperatures nearing 80°. Showers will be possible, just scattered ones along the Florida-Georgia line.

Friday will not be a washout, expect warm temperatures with showers late in the day.

Rains, possible heavy downpours will be possible as we again transition from warm to cool. A few showers will be possible Thursday, with bigger (heavier) downpours possible on Friday. This as a cold front cruises through the area Friday night.

Timing on the rains keeps shifting from one forecast model (and model run) to the next. Currently, the timing of the heavier Friday rains, is during the later evening hours. This is good as that means Friday will not be a washout day. Friday evening? A different story as that could be a wet one. More on the details later on Thursday.

Weekend turns sunny and pleasantly cool. There are strong atmospheric hints that cold air will build back towards Jacksonville later this month.

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m. - 67° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 63° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 60° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.



