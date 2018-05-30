Jacksonville will require sunglasses and umbrellas as afternoon storms continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Keep the umbrellas handy the next few afternoons as the same plume of deep tropical moisture that help produce Alberto, continues to plague all of Florida into Georgia. The good news is it will slowly abate, and that means we will be closer to our typical "one and done" summer time pattern of 4 pm storms. Until we see more dry air, we are going to remain in the "early and often" pattern.

That includes today and tomorrow.

Once again expect those evening storms today...

Early afternoon showers and storms will begin west of town and then sweep towards I-95. Once reaching I-95 the storms may become somewhat energized by the sea breeze. And so it goes...

Storms will be heaviest between 3-6 pm and some will linger well into the evening.

By Friday and into the weekend, even more dry air will mix into the forecast which will allow for even more sunshine, hotter temperatures and much more summer-like conditions. By next week, we will see even dryer conditions which means we may actually break the multi-week rainy period.

Hurricane season "officially" starts on Friday.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 72° Partly cloudy, muggy

8 a.m. - 74° Partly cloudy, muggy

10 a.m. - 78° Partly cloudy, muggy

12 Noon - 81° Partly cloudy, feel-like 85°

Sunrise 6:26 a.m.

Sunset 8:23 p.m.

