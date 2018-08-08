Jacksonville will see a return of umbrella days starting with today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday was nearly perfect! But not perfect, as we did see one decent downpour along I-295 from the Dames Point to the 9-B interchange. The amount was under a quarter of an inch. The rest of us enjoyed a lot of blue skies and puffy cumulus clouds. Temperatures were up there as well, highs ranged from 90° at the beach to an unofficial high of 99° at Cecil Commerce Center.

Today will start off just as nice as it was throughout much of Tuesday. Yes, sunny blue skies and warm conditions return.with sunrise temperatures starting around 75° as afternoon highs rush into the 90s. Feel-like temperatures (combination of heat and humidity) during the mid-afternoon hours will touch triple digit (100-102°.)

Where's your umbrella?

Yep, it appears there will be just enough deep tropical moisture to initiate a few I-95 storms, Best chances may extend into the evening hours, between 4-8 pm.

Thursday is game day for the Jags pre-season game and is still looking generally dry, but there will still be a threat of storms during the afternoon and evenings. So... We can't rule out the possibility that storms could interfere but at this time it appears Thursday will be a hot and dry day. Highs will reach to 95° and the feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s (100-103°,) Whew!

The tropics did "pop-off" Debby, a subtropical storm (very weak) in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Debbie will fade quickly and we again will be back to a super quiet tropical period.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 87° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:19 p.m

