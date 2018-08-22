Jacksonville will see another round of afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Well, if you don't first succeed try, try, again. Tuesday turned out rather showery with scattered to widespread thundershowers during the mid-afternoon. Today, Wednesday, we will again see a round (or two) of storms. Today's storms are more likely to be concentrated around Jacksonville, southward into Clay, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

Storm potential in Georgia will exist but not be as widespread,

Today's storms will likely be just under severe limits. I expect one or two severe storms later today. The later the storms develop the more likely they will be stronger. Earlier thundershowers will be generally brief downpours.

Super humid and toasty conditions will dominate the day, from sunrise through early afternoon. Daytime highs will reach into the low 90s, especially along the coast where a weak sea breeze will allow for hotter afternoon temperatures.

All the moisture that has been producing these afternoon/evening storms we have seen since last Saturday will actually be swept out to sea later tonight and this means Thursday will be significantly drier. Yep, sunny skies (blue skies) will dominate the day.

Bold City Showdown, High School football should be dry and steamy. Feel-like temperatures will still be in the low 90s as the game starts at 7:15 pm

Outlook for the weekend includes another football game when the Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons go at it Saturday evening at 7 pm. Unfortunately by then, storms will be back across the area and they could impact the early part of the game with lightning.

The Atlantic tropics are still super quiet, almost too quiet as there are numerous indicators suggesting that we will see activity really pick up before September.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 8:02 p.m

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.