Jacksonville will see rains quickly end this evening followed by a chill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Classic el Nino winter plying out for Jacksonville as we go from Nor'easter Friday to some sun Saturday to more clouds Sunday and rains throughout Monday. Today's rains will be finally come to an end before 10 p.m this evening. Cloudy skies will clear out overnight and this will help bring in the colder temperatures we are expecting by Tuesday night.

Temperatures are already in the 50s and this will translate into the 40s by daybreak, even at the beach.

Going down, temperatures slide.

Jacket weather all day Tuesday. Despite near perfect blue skies (tons of sun) we will struggle all day in terms of temperatures. Starting out in the 40s, folks in Georgia will barely see temperatures get above 50°. Meanwhile around Jacksonville, our afternoon temperatures will only see highs in the upper 50s.

Then the really chilly air moves in, right after sunset (5:26 p.m.) Tuesday evening our temperatures will drop into the 40s and then 30s. Freezing temperatures are expected for most inland locations of North Florida and South Georgia. The coldest temperatures will be along US1 in Georgia where Wednesday morning temperatures will start off in the 20s.

No hard freeze expected Tuesday night, just a light inland freeze. Therefore, Wednesday morning will be an issue for tender plants as there may be some frost along I-95, but it is unlikely there will be any frost at the beach Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be another super sunny, chilly day with afternoon temperatures nearing 57°.

Weekend outlook includes milder to warm temperatures as highs approach 80°.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 42° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 40° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 49° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 53° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Next 10-days shows quite the rollercoaster

