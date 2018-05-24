Jacksonville will see sunshine most days until, Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Did you get to enjoy the sunshine? It was great - we enjoyed a much needed break in the rain and partly cloudy skies yesterday. We even saw highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. A round of sunset storms developed well inland.

Today, will start out mostly sunny. Just like yesterday, expect some building clouds during the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and again most of the storms we see will be well west of Jacksonville and the beaches may stay rain-free. Expect 40% chances for rain this afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny, warm, and a little wetter with 45% chances for showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

We are watching Invest 90L, which has a 60% chance to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. Whether it develops or whether it remains unorganized, the effect is pretty similar on our forecast. The low in the Gulf will drag a ton of rain across our state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Saturday expect a sunny start with building clouds and late evening storms, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and 45% chances for rain.

Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the low 80s, and 80% chances for rain.

Monday expect mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the low 80s, and 70% chances for rain.

The heaviest rainfall will be over our Westernmost counties. We could see between 1-3" of rain this weekend, which could lead to minor flooding.

Even if Alberto develops, and is 100's of miles away, the system will pump northward deep tropical moisture.

Big widespread rains don't start until after Saturday evening

Next 10-day.

Today's Hourly Forecast:

7 a.m. 70, Sunny just a 20%

9 a.m. 73, Sunny just a 20%

11 a.m. 78, Partly sunny 30%

1 p.m. 82, Partly sunny I-95 showers begin



Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 8:18 p.m.​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.