Jacksonville will wake-up to a frosty March morning

Jacksonville - We reached a low of 33° on Wednesday morning, which means ONLY five times this winter (November thru now) have we recorded freezing or sub-freezing temperatures at the official recording station for Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Airport. This is well below a normal winter average of 17 days.

FWIW, our lack of freezing morning lows maybe a response to the over abundance of freezing cold morning we had the winters of 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011-2012, when we had no fewer than 26 days each winter with morning lows at or below freezing. Those were some cold winters.

This morning it will be another morning where we will just flirt with freezing. For most people though, the bigger story is that we will have significant frost across the area. Especially just west of I-95 and the St. Johns River.

Layer-up as we will also stay fairly chilly throughout the day and this despite mostly sunny skies. Today's afternoon high will be around 65°. There maybe a few highs near 70° around Alachua County (Gainesville.)

Sunshine will up our afternoon temperatures into the 60s

This evening, winds will fade quickly and our evening temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s. Yep, just like that, we should see temperatures back down into the 40s. Yet, the coldest of air will be leaving quickly. This happens as the high pressure (which will provide the clear skies and calm winds) begins to move off the Carolina Coast, allowing our winds to turn more easterly, and with it bring us much milder temperatures.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will see ever moderating temperatures with highs reaching into the 80s by Sunday. We will also get our next best chance of rains/storms on Sunday evening/Monday morning, more on the timing and how much as we get closer to the weekend.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 34° Inland frost and chilly

8 a.m. - 36° Sunny

10 a.m. - 46° Sunny

12 p.m. - 58° Sunny

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.