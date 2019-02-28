Jacksonville will wake-up to foggy and gloomy skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dense fog advisories are already posted out to the west of Jacksonville and these will likely be pushed all the way to Jacksonville Beaches by the time the morning commute starts. Foggy conditions will include visibilities less than 1/4 of a mile. Sunrise will be at 6:54 a.m. yet conditions will appear very gloomy and damp.

Sunrise FOG!

Here's the good news, you shouldn't be fooled into thinking the whole day will end up this way. Sunshine will break up the fog after 10 a.m. allowing for afternoon temperatures to "pop" quickly into the 70s. Yep, the afternoon will be partly cloudy, mild with a light southeasterly wind. Sounds pretty nice as it should also remain dry.

Afternoon sunshine and mild temperatures.

Then we see multiple opportunities for rain showers from Friday through Sunday night. The next best chance round of showers will be Friday afternoon, then Saturday afternoon/evening and finally the biggest threat will come on Sunday night. Rain chances and rainfall amounts will be their highest Sunday night.

Outside from these threats of rains, daytime conditions will be with some patchy sunrise fog (the thickest will be Thursday morning) followed by partly cloudy and warm conditions throughout each afternoon.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 57° Foggy, 10% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 58° Foggy, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 69° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 74° Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 6:26 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

