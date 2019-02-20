Jacksonville will wake-up to more damp, cloudy, cool conditions, but...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday's nor'easter quickly comes to an end as winds shift Southerly, bringing in much warmer temperatures and some sunshine. But not all is sunshine and roses, as later in the day Wednesday, showers, maybe a rumble of thunder will build. The good news? These will be scattered evening showers and mostly along I-95.

Possible evening thundershower in Jacksonville this evening.

Major winter storm tracks across the United States.

The general weather pattern is such that a very large and wet winter storm will cut across the Tennessee Valley and then move into the Northeast United States on Wednesday. The impact will be a mix bag of winter precipitation from snow to sleet to freezing rain and then just a cold rain. This will impact all of the major Northeast U.S. cities from Raliegh to Richmond to Washington, D.C. to Philly, then New York City and into Boston. Whew!

Expect some serious weather delays at all of these and other airports too!

Meanwhile, once we get past Wednesday's evening showers (possible rumble of thunder) we will see quite the stretch of warm, February, days. Afternoon highs from Thursday through Sunday will likely be in the 80s. Nice! Very nice!

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 58° Cloudy, 20% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 60° Cloudy, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 66° Partly Sunny, 15% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 60° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 6:19 p.m.

Next 10-days as a decent (warm) weekend

