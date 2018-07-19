Jacksonville wraps up a wet week with bigger rains the next few afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our afternoon storms are about to get amped up as an upper-level low pressure will be deepening in the Tennessee Valley and by being positioned there, we will see a deep flow of super tropical air the next two afternoons. These storms will have some of the highest potential of producing brief torrential downpours we may see this summer. Watch for blinding downpours when driving and some backyard flooding. Some backyards may see as much as 4" of rain the next two days.

Forecast models have shifted some of the heavier storms for today into Georgia...

Yet, these will be thunderstorms which can have wide variability on rainfall amounts from one neighborhood to the next.

After seeing a few severe thunderstorms each afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, which produced hail and gust of winds to 50 mph, Wednesday's storms weren't as strong, but damage still happened. A tree fell on a home in Mandarin, causing extensive damage. What does this suggest? It suggests that the ground has again become saturated. Saturated grounds allow trees to topple more easily.

Forecast models are shifting our recent "early and often" pattern to a stormy Georgia pattern for today (Thursday) and then back to the "early and often" pattern on Friday.

Keep the umbrella handy and watch out for lightning.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° Storms build, 40% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:36 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

