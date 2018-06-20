Jacksonville's afternoon storms will start to shift closer to the coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Picking up on the theme from yesterday, "subtle" shifts can go along way on who sees the "typical" afternoon storms this time of year. The past few days the storms have been well west of I-95, yesterday they were right along I-95 and today (Wednesday) we shall see the storms along and just east of I-95. This means the beaches could see storms for the first time in days. If not today, then during the next few days the winds above us will push more storms to the beaches.

A subtle shift in th winds above us will push storms closer to the beaches today

Temperatures will steam up quickly, with sunny skies and high relative humidity, the feel-like temperatures will approach nearly 100° before the afternoon storms start to develop. Timing on the I-95 storms will be early afternoon when they initiate to mid afternoon when the mature into intense downpours.

10-Day Forecast

Summer officially arrives Thursday morning.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 73° Mostly clear,10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 74° Mostly sunny,10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 81° Mostly sunny,10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 87° Mostly sunny,30% chance of showers



Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:31 p.m.

