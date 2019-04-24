Jacksonville's amazing string of beautiful weather days are coming to an end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last Friday a very powerful storm / cold front pushed through and ever since... It has been amazing! Super sunny skies every day, after a chilly/cool start to each morning. The past few mornings have seen temperatures in the 40s at the airport, this morning temperatures will start in the mid 50s inland and around 60° at the beach.

These sunrise temperatures will easily end up being the coldest streak of chilly morning temperatures for Jacksonville until late October or early November.

Yep, summer is coming!

Actually our normal first 90° in Jacksonville usually comes in the last week of April (basically April 26th) and so far we have not seen our first 90° afternoon high. The latest first 90° afternoon high was in 1966 and didn't happen until an amazingly late date of June 14th. Whaaa???

Any how the soonest we could see will be this Thursday when afternoon highs reach around 88°

The heat will be there today and tomorrow.

Today looks lovely and warm, starting out in the upper 50s and warming up very quickly into the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the south.

Beautiful start, then the afternoon heat builds.

Thursday looks warm and sunny. Temperatures begin in the low 60s and warm very quickly into the upper 80s with southwest winds between 5-10 mph. Expect building clouds late, making for mostly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Friday expect a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The rain will push through during the day on Friday ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves through our area Friday night.

More on the Friday storm probabilities later today (Wednesday.)

Friday afternoon thundershowers will not be as widespread as last Friday's storms.

Saturday starts out dry, but as we warm into the low 80s we may see scattered shower develop during the afternoon hours.

Sunday looks drier, with lower chances for rain and temperatures hitting the mid to low 80s.

10-Day Forecast

