Jacksonville's best beach weekend until April?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville is on a 9-day streak with afternoon highs at or above 80°, in the month of February. The streak continues through the weekend into Monday. If so, it appears, this would be the longest streak of 80° or warmer temperatures in the month of February in Jacksonville's history. We will update this possible record on Monday.

This weekend should also be the best beach weekend we will see until April.

I suggests this as there are indications we will see back to normal, or below normal temperatures into the middle of the month of March.

What makes it so good? How about beach afternoon high temperatures near 80°? And most backyards away from the coast with daytime highs near 85°? Sounds pretty sweet, doesn't it? Well enjoy.

Both weekend morning's will start off with some patchy dense fog, that will burn off quickly before 10 a.m. and allow for partly cloudy skies and a quick warm-up both afternoons. Highs near 85°. Additionally, evening's will be mild, with evening temperatures staying above 70° until 9 p.m. both evening's.

Beaches are not without some hazards. Rip currents, strong sunshine and a cool later afternoon breeze. Rip current risk will be there as water temperatures have risen to the point where kids will feel "comfortable" in the water, but keep them close to the guards and in shallower water. Reminder of you get caught up in one, don't panic, let it drift you out where it will diminish, then try swimming up or down the beach before turning back towards shore. Importantly, don't panic. Other hazards include: Don't forget the sunscreen and grab a sweat shirt or jacket when heading to the beach as a cooler later afternoon breeze is expected.

Monday brings another warm day, before the threat of some afternoon showers and that is followed by cooler temperatures that will be slowly build and build and build. There is the threat of another freeze two Tuesday's from now.

We will keep you updated on that...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m - Patchy Fog

8 a.m - Patchy Fog

10 a.m - Sunny

12 noon - Partly Cloudy



Sunrise 6:58 a.m.

Sunset 6:22 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.